× Chipotle among restaurants offering deals for veterans, military families

SAN DIEGO – Chipotle is giving away free burritos to veterans and active military on Tuesday.

The fast food chain is celebrating Veterans Day by offering all U.S. military members, veterans and military spouses with valid ID free food. Those interested need to stop by any Chipotle restaurant for a buy-one-get-one-free burrito, bowl, salad or tacos.

“The deal is a ‘small (foil-wrapped) token of thanks for your service,” according to Chipotle’s Facebook post.

The offer is valid from 5 p.m. to close.

Deals and freebies for Veterans Day 2017

Veterans Day is Saturday and many companies want to say thank you by offering discounts or free meals, FOX 31 reported. The promotions are for veterans and active-duty service members.

Note that most companies require proof of military service to take advantage of the deals.

These include a military ID card, applicable DD Form, Veterans Affairs health identification card, or a current driver’s license or state-issued identification card with the veteran seal printed on it.

It is suggested to call or check with local locations ahead of time to make sure they are participating in the deal.

Some deals start as early as Tuesday, while others are happening on Friday or Saturday.

Applebee’s: Military veterans and active duty service members can eat free from a special Veteran’s Day menu at participating locations on Saturday with an I.D.

California Pizza Kitchen: Military members can choose a from a free pizza, full size salad or pasta from the Veterans Day menu. The deal is good for dine-in orders only. The chain encourages members to come in uniform or bring their valid military ID.

Chipotle: Buy one, get one free burrito, bowl, salad, or tacos on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to close. The deal is available for all active-duty, reserve and veteran members. It is valid for dine-in only.

Denny’s: Veterans can get a free build your own grand slam on Friday from 5 a.m. to noon.

IHOP: Veterans and active-duty service members can get free red, white and blue pancakes on Friday. In addition, during November, $1 from the purchase of every red, white and blue combo will go to support Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.

Little Caesars Pizza: All military members can get a free pizza or $5 lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday with proof of service.

Red Lobster: The restaurant chain is offering veterans a free appetizer or dessert with military ID or proof or service.

Red Robin: All veterans and active-duty military can get a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Veterans Day.

Ruby Tuesday: All former and active-duty service members can get a free appetizer (up to $10) on Veterans Day.

Starbucks: Veterans and active-duty service members along with military spouses can get a free tall brewed coffee. Starbucks will also contribute $5 to support programs assisting service members for every

Texas Roadhouse: Veterans can get a free lunch by picking one of the items on their special Veterans Day menu. The deal is good on dine-in orders only.

T.G.I. Friday’s: Customers with a valid military ID can get a free lunch entree up to $12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Guests will also receive a $5 couple for their next meal. The offer is good for dine-in only.