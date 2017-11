SAN DIEGO – A pregnant woman gave birth along the side of the road early Monday after her husband their vehicle crashed on the way to the hospital.

The expecting dad crashed on Genesse Avenue near Interstate 5 in La Jolla around 3 a.m., police said.

Paramedics at the scene then helped the woman deliver the baby. Both were then taken to the hospital as a precaution.

