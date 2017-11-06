$2.4M in drugs, including fentanyl seized at San Diego-Mexico border

Posted 10:33 PM, November 6, 2017, by , Updated at 10:35PM, November 6, 2017

SAN DIEGO – Federal officers staffing the San Ysidro Port of Entry over the weekend caught a motorist trying to smuggle more than a half-million dollars worth of fentanyl across the international line.

The Mexican national drove into the inspection and processing station in a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer and presented a valid visa shortly after 11:30 a.m. Saturday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection public affairs officials.

During a search of the vehicle, agents noticed suspicious anomalies on the exhaust system. Inside the muffler they found eight packages of fentanyl weighing a total of 18 pounds, an amount with an estimated street value of about $590,000.

CBP officers seized the vehicle and drug stash. The suspect, whose name was not released, was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for processing into the court system.

