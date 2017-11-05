× ‘Mass shooting’ reported at Texas’ Sutherland Springs church

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas – Several people were shot at a church in Texas on Sunday, police told Fox News.

The “mass shooting” was reported at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, which is about 35 miles east of San Antonio.

Constable Thomas Silvas from Precinct 1 in Wilson County confirmed to Fox News that there was a mass shooting at the church and they are working on removing the bodies.

No other info provided.

A witness told KSAT that a man walked into the church about 11:30 a.m. Sunday and opened fire at the crowd of people. The church holds morning worship services at 11 a.m., according to its website.

Helicopters and emergency personnel were seen arriving at the scene. It is unclear how many people were wounded.

