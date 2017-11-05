Cats taken from hoarder ready to be adopted

LAKESIDE, Calif. – Many of the scores of cats and kittens confiscated from an overcrowded apartment in Lakeside were available for adoption Sunday.

Animal control officers confiscated over 100 cats Thursday and a couple dozen Friday found living in filthy conditions in an apartment near Lindo Lake County Park, according to the county Department of Animal Services.

The retirement-age person living in the apartment was cooperative with authorities, and the felines, while poorly socialized with humans, appeared largely healthy and reasonably well-fed, Department of Animal Services director Daniel DeSousa said. The owner relinquished all of the cats to the animal department.

DeSousa said of the 138 animals, 14 kittens were taken to an outside group, 82 black cats remained in their care and 40 had to be euthanized for medical or behavioral issues.

“While the remaining cats appear to be in fairly good health, they have not had a lot of socialization with people,” DeSousa said. “While I was in a few of the rooms Friday, I could pet the cats, but they simply froze and a few hissed at me yet allowed me to pet them.”

The cats will be housed in at least one of the county’s three animal shelters, evaluated by veterinarians and provided any necessary medical care, the spokesman said.

“It is our hope that now that they are out of the residence and getting acclimated to the shelter environment, they will start to relax,” DeSousa said.