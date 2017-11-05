× 1 person killed, another injured after high-speed crash downtown

SAN DIEGO – A driver was killed and a female passenger injured after a high-speed crash early Saturday morning in downtown San Diego.

According to Harbor Police, at about 2 a.m. the driver of a vehicle, described by witnesses as a Lamborghini, was speeding north near the 900 block of North Harbor Drive when the car left the roadway, hit a palm tree and became engulfed in flames. A female passenger was ejected into the street.

A Harbor Police officer who was near the scene at the time of the crash assisted the injured passenger until an ambulance arrived and transported her to a hospital. Her condition is not known.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.