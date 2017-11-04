SDPD renames substation after fallen officer Archie Buggs

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department Saturday renamed a police substation to honor a fallen officer on the 39th anniversary of his death.

Police held a ceremony at about 10 a.m. Saturday to change the name of the Southeastern Division Substation to the Archie Buggs Memorial Building.

Buggs was killed on Nov. 4, 1978, while conducting a traffic stop in the Skyline neighborhood, which is included in the Southeastern Division, the department said.

Local dignitaries in attendance included San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, SDPD Chief Shelley Zimmerman and City Council President Myrtle Cole, who represents the area.