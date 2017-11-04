Las Vegas shooting: Local victim’s friend says recovery ‘unbelievable’

LAS VEGAS — When Tina Frost was shot and grievously wounded during the Las Vegas massacre last month, doctors were unsure when she would recover, if at all.

Her healing process, however, has been nothing short of a miracle, said Amy Klinger, a close family friend.

“She is amazing,” said Klinger, speaking on “Erin Burnett OutFront” Friday evening. It’s “totally unbelievable that it’s only been a month and she’s made so much progress.”

According to Klinger, Tina is up walking, talking and working with occupational, speech and physical therapists several times a day.

“I feel really lucky to have been one of the first people to hear her speak after she just started speaking again on Tuesday night,” she said.

Her progress seems to defy the original prognosis made by a medical professional at Sunrise Hospital several days after the attack, while Tina remained in a coma.

“Unfortunately, some people may not ever recover,” neurosurgeon Dr. Keith Blum said at the time. “In some of the people I would say, give it a year.”

Klinger also noted that Shane, the man they credit with saving Tina’s life by carrying her to a pickup truck and rushing her to the hospital, had been in touch and is closely following her recovery. Klinger said Tina’s boyfriend, Austin, had earlier texted his appreciation to Shane.

A GoFundMe page for Tina, set up in the days after the shooting, has already raised more than $591,000. The original goal was $50,000.

Early last month a shooter opened fire from the window of a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, killing 58 people and wounding more than 500 others.

A nurse, a special education teacher and kindergarten teacher are among the dead. More than a month later police are still trying to piece together a motive.

The gunman, Stephen Paddock, killed himself in his hotel room, where police found 23 guns, said Clark County Nevada Assistant Sheriff Todd Fasulo.

“We believe Paddock is solely responsible for this heinous act,” Fasulo said at the time.