Breeders’ Cup: Gun Runner dominates Classic, goes wire-to-wire

DEL MAR, Calif. — Co-favorite Gun Runner, ridden by Florent Geroux, won the Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday at Del Mar racetrack in California, dominating one of the richest thoroughbred races in the world.

It was never really the plan to lead wire-to-wire, Geroux told broadcaster NBC.

“It was just how the race unfolded,” the jockey said. “You need to let Gun Runner be Gun Runner. Whatever is comfortable (for the horse). He is just a beast.”

Defending champion and co-favorite Arrogate was never a factor, breaking poorly from his gate position next to the rail.

“He just doesn’t seem to get a hold of this race track,” jockey Gary Smith said, referring to the horse’s prior issues at Del Mar. “He certainly didn’t run his race today.”

Gun Runner finished the 1-1/4 mile race in 2:01.29.

The race is one of the richest in the world, with a $6 million total purse.

Collected and West Coast, horses trained by Bob Baffert, finished second and third, respectively.