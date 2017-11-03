Would-be robber can’t open cash register, runs off empty-handed

SAN DIEGO — A homeless man climbed over a counter at a downtown San Diego convenience store but ran off empty-handed because he couldn’t pry open the register, police said Friday.

The aborted robbery took place just after 11 p.m. Thursday at the 7- Eleven store at 525 C Street, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

“A white male adult walked in, jumped the front counter and tried to open the register,” Buttle said. “He was unable to open the register and fled.”

Detectives from the SDPD’s robbery unit were called to the scene to investigate.