Crews battle fire in canyon off I-805

SAN DIEGO — Crews are battling a brush fire burning in a canyon off southbound Interstate 805 near state Route 52.

The fire broke out sometime after 5 p.m. Crews jumped on it quickly, and by 5:45 p.m. they appeared to have stopped it from spreading.

It burned less than an acre.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.