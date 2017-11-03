Man injured in motorcycle crash

SAN DIEGO — A car turned in front of a motorcycle at an intersection near a Pacific Beach school, causing a crash that sent the motorcycle’s rider to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said Friday.

The collision was reported about 6:20 p.m. Thursday at Ingraham and Diamond streets near the northeast corner of Pacific Beach Middle School, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said. The motorcycle and the Kia involved in the crash were both on Ingraham Street but traveling in opposite directions as they approached Diamond Street, with the motorcycle southbound and the Kia northbound.

“The Kia made a left turn in front of the motorcycle and the two vehicles collided,” Buttle said.

The turn from northbound Ingraham Street onto westbound Diamond Street — the maneuver the Kia was attempting — is a left-turn yield, with southbound vehicles, like the motorcycle, having the right of way to travel through the intersection.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and police did not immediately say who was at fault.

The motorcyclist, a 25-year-old man, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, Buttle said. The Kia’s driver, a 30-year-old man, was not injured.

Alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash, police said.