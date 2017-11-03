Man arrested for fatal stabbing at East County gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAMONA, Calif. -- A 26-year-old man was behind bars Friday for allegedly stabbing or slashing a fellow Ramona resident to death during a fight at a gas station in their East County hometown, authorities said Friday.

Jarrett Austin Wishnick is suspected of mortally wounding Steven Faught, 59, shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday near a set of fuel pumps in front of Stage Stop Liquors at 578 Main St., according to sheriff's officials.

Deputies responding to a report of an assault at the business found Faught bleeding profusely from a wound to his neck, Lt. Greg Rylaarsdam said.

Medics airlifted the victim to a trauma center, where he was pronounced dead.

Wishnick -- who remained at the scene of the deadly fight -- was treated for a hand injury before being booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of murder.

It was unclear what prompted the dispute between the two men, both of whom had parked their vehicles in front of the gasoline pumps outside the store.

Detectives also were unsure what type of object inflicted the fatal injury, though there were various items at the scene -- including a broken bottle and construction tools in the victim's pickup truck -- that could have served as a makeshift lethal weapon, the lieutenant said.

Wishnick was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Monday afternoon.