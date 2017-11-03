× Gas station fill-up turns deadly in Ramona

RAMONA – One man was fatally stabbed and another man was injured in a fight at a Ramona gas station, authorities said Friday.

Deputies were called at 5:53 p.m. Thursday and asked to respond to an assault with a deadly weapon at the Stage Stop Liquor gas station at 578 Main St., said sheriff’s Lt. Greg Rylaarsdam. Arriving deputies found the two men, one of whom had an apparent life-threatening injury to his neck, Rylaarsdam said.

Deputies began life-saving measures before the more seriously injured man was airlifted to an area hospital, where he later died, he said.

Paramedics took the other man to an area hospital, where his condition was not immediately reported.

It’s unclear why the men, who were believed to be strangers to one another, were fighting at the gas pumps. The victim was stabbed, possibly with broken beer bottles, which reportedly littered the crime scene.

No arrests were immediately made, Rylaarsdam said.