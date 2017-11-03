Free bike lights available before turning clocks back

SAN DIEGO — With just a few days left of Daylight Saving Time, bicycle riders can go to the Central Library Friday to pick up lights, courtesy of the San Diego County Bike Coalition.

Standard Time, when we move the clock back one hour, arrives Sunday morning, meaning that nightfall will arrive 60 minutes earlier.

The Bike Coalition will hand out front and rear lights from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the library in the East Village at 330 Park Blvd.

Coalition members will also encourage safe, nighttime commuting with safety information about riding in the dark.

State law requires that people riding their bikes at night have functioning front and rear lights, according to the coalition.

32.708871 -117.154244