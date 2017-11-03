Dog found in stolen pickup after chase reunited with owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A dog found in the back of a stolen pickup after a police chase Thursday has been reunited with his owner, but it's still not clear how the dog got in the truck.

After the chase ended with a dramatic takedown of the driver by a police dog, officers found a pit bull in the back seat of the cab. The dog's owners showed up after the chase to claim the animal, but they didn't bring the necessary paperwork to prove ownership.

The dog, a blue pit bull named Devoe, was checked out by a veterinarian, who found that he was in good health. Then, Friday morning, the dog was transfered to the county animal shelter in Bonita.

The dog's owners showed up at about 11:30 a.m. with ownership papers and were reunited with the dog.

Dan DeSouza, with San Diego County Animal Services told FOX 5 that the dogs health was their No. 1 priority.

"In these situations, we are interested in the health and the welfare of the dog based upon the environment he was in," DeSouza said. "We wanted to make sure he was checked out right away. By that time of the day, our vet staff was already leaving, so that is why we took him to the emergency vet hospital for overnight observation."

Devoes' owner claims she doesn't know the suspect in Thursday night's pursuit and doesn't know how the dog got into the pickup.