Construction crew ruptures gas line in Mission Hills

SAN DIEGO – A construction crew ruptured a natural gas line in Mission Hills Friday morning, prompting police to close off several streets and ask students at a nearby school to shelter in place.

The leaking gas was reported shortly after 10 a.m. near the intersection of Fort Stockton Drive and Hawk Street, police said.

Several patrol cars and fire trucks were sent to the location to block off access until utility crews could shut off the gas line.

It was not known how long the area would be closed to traffic or when repairs to the gas line would be completed.