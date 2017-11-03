2 major freeway connectors to close overnight

SAN DIEGO — Two major freeway connectors in San Diego will be closed overnight for routine maintenance, Caltrans announced.

The southbound Interstate 5 connector to eastbound state Route 52 near La Jolla and the southbound Interstate 15 connector to westbound Interstate 8 in the Mission Valley East area will both be closed at 3 a.m. Saturday, with the I-15 closure expected to reopen at 8:30 a.m. and the I-5 closure set to reopen at 9 a.m.

Caltrans crews will be performing landscape maintenance at the I-5 junction with SR-52. Those needing to head east on from the interstate to the highway will be directed to drive past the closed junction, exit at Clairemont Drive, get on northbound I-5 and then take SR-52 east.

The closure in Mission Valley will allow Caltrans crews to make electrical repairs. Signs on southbound I-15 during the repair work will direct drivers to exit the interstate at El Cajon Boulevard and reenter the northbound lanes of I-15 to connect with westbound I-8.

Caltrans reminded drivers to be work-zone alert by avoiding distracted driving, paying attention to traffic and slowing down when approaching work zones.