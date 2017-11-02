× Takeoff aborted after smoke seen coming from Spirit Airlines jet

SAN DIEGO – A Spirit Airlines flight was grounded Thursday after smoke was seen coming from the plane as it was taxiing for takeoff at the San Diego International Airport.

The incident was reported around 9 a.m., shortly after Spirit Flight 359 to Las Vegas had left the gate.

Airport firefighting vehicles drove out to the plane. Airport spokesperson Jonathon Heller said the smoke was the result of a mechnical problem and the plane was leaking fluids of some unknown type.

The plane was towed back to the gate. Nobody was injured.

An earlier version of this story erroneously reported that the smoke was reported inside the plane’s cabin.