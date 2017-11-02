San Diegans report hearing ‘boom,’ houses rattled

SAN DIEGO – Residents reported feeling rattling and hearing a “boom” Thursday morning.

People reached out to FOX 5 around 11 a.m. after experiencing the shaking.

“We felt an earthquake in Rancho San Diego a few minutes ago! Lots of people did!” one person said.

In Skyline, a woman heard the boom just before 11 a.m.

“[I heard it] about 15 minutes ago. Not sure of the direction. But my house shook and my curtains blew inward.”

“I heard the boom ! I live in Spring Valley thought it was construction, but I didn’t feel any shaking,” another person said. “About a week or two ago I heard the exact same boom and few seconds later my bed and walls started rocking it stopped for like 2 seconds and started shaking again. I didn’t see any reports on an earthquake that day and I asked people if they had felt it and no one did so I just ignored it.”

USGS did not report any earthquakes in the area around that time.

FOX 5 is making calls to agencies to find out what may have caused it.

