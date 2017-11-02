Police chase ends with truck thief in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – The driver of a stolen truck was chased through National City Thursday afternoon.

SkyFOX started following the police pursuit around 4:10 p.m. when the truck was driving through a neighborhood.

Several National City police officers followed the truck, until the driver came to a stop at Fergus Street and Akins Avenue in Encanto.

The driver initially appeared to surrender, but he shut the driver-side door. Police officers fired non-lethal bullets into the truck.

The driver eventually moved out of the truck and was taken down by a police dog. He was taken into custody.