Police chase ends with truck thief in custody

SAN DIEGO – The driver of a stolen truck was chased through National City Thursday afternoon.
SkyFOX started following the police pursuit around 4:10 p.m. when the truck was driving through a neighborhood.
Several National City police officers followed the truck, until the driver came to a stop at Fergus Street and Akins Avenue in Encanto.
The driver initially appeared to surrender, but he shut the driver-side door. Police officers fired non-lethal bullets into the truck.
The driver eventually moved out of the truck and was taken down by a police dog. He was taken into custody.
