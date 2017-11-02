Dodgers outfielder’s home burglarized on night team loses World Series

LOS ANGELES — Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig’s Encino home was burglarized the night his team lost Game 7 of the World Series, police confirmed to KTLA.

It was unclear how the burglar entered the home or what may have been taken during the incident. Authorities did not give details about the burglary but Puig’s Amestoy Estates home had been burglarized Wednesday night, Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Dervise said.

Puig was taking part in Game 7 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium Wednesday evening, where the club lost to the Houston Astros 5 to 1.

