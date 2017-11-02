Boy fills empty trick-or-treat bowl with his own Halloween candy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A sweet act of kindness was caught on camera, and a Chula Vista mother is hoping to find out who the boy is that left Halloween candy at her doorstep for others to take.

Kim Manalo and her family left a bowl of candy out while she took her kids trick or treating on Halloween night. After coming home to an empty candy bowl, Kim immediately thought the worst.

"Once we got around the block the bowl was empty. I wasn't too surprised but I was hoping it wasn't one kid or an adult," said Manalo.

In the video, a group of kids are seen approaching the door and notice the bowl empty. When the kids walked away, one kid stays behind and takes candy out of his own bag to put in the empty bowl for other trick or treaters to take.

Manolo shared the post on a local Facebook group for mom's in the Chula Vista area, hoping to find out exactly who this boy is.

So far, no one's come forward but the reaction on social media has been overwhelming.

"Seeing that really restored faith. I think that's why people were so happy to see it because there is still good in the world. It's just sad that we have to find it in children," said Manalo.

