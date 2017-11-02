$3,500 ‘Greenman’ statue stolen from Fallbrook yard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FALLBROOK, Calif. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the person who stole a valuable statue from the front yard of a home in Fallbrook.

The 3-foot-tall hollow ceramic statue was stolen sometime between September 6 and September 29, according to investigators from the Fallbrook Sheriff's Substation. The statue, known as "Greenman," weighs between 30 and 40 pounds and is valued at $3,500.

Anyone with information about the grand theft should call the Fallbrook Sheriff's Substation at 760-451-3100 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stopper sat 888-580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.