1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Chicago Starbucks

CHICAGO -- One person died and two other people, including a 12-year-old boy, were injured in a shooting at a Starbucks in Chicago's North Side Thursday night, WGN reported.

Police say the boy sustained a gunshot wound to the groin and was taken to the hospital. A man was also wounded and self-transported to the hospital.

A third male was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Starbucks is located in the 4700 block of N. Broadway in the city's Uptown neighborhood.

The gunman was still at large.

Check back for updates on this developing story.