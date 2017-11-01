Woman injured while chasing gunmen who stole her backpack

SAN DIEGO – A woman suffered minor injuries while chasing two men who stole her backpack at gunpoint near San Diego State University Tuesday night.

The victim told the media that her armed assailants stole her backpack during the hold-up and she sustained injuries to her hand and leg when she confronted the fleeing men and was run over by their car.

The robbery occurred about 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 5500 block of Baja Drive south of Montezuma Road in the College Area south of the SDSU campus, San Diego police officer Tony Martinez said. The robbers, who were in their late teens or early 20s and dressed in dark hoodies and pants, fled in a car believed to be a Toyota Camry.

The victim told a television reporter the suspect’s car pulled behind her as she parked in front of her residence and the two men got out and began asking her questions. She said one of the robbers then pointed a gun at her face and demanded her phone.

Identifying herself only by her first name to the television station, the victim said she refused to hand over her phone, so her assailants grabbed her backpack instead. That’s when she started screaming, prompting her attackers to flee back to their car.

The victim said she chased the robbers and lunged into the driver’s side window in an attempt to retrieve her backpack. The driver shoved her onto the ground and sped away, apparently running over her left hand and leg in the process. She said she refused medical attention from paramedics but was considering going to a hospital on her own.

The San Diego Police Department was dispatched to the scene but University Police from the SDSU campus were handling the investigation, Martinez said.