WATCH LIVE: NYPD gives update on the yesterday’s deadly terror attack

NEW YORK– Eight people were killed and about a dozen were hurt Tuesday when a 29-year-old man drove a rental truck into crowd, mowing down pedestrians and cyclists in what officials are calling the deadliest terror attack in New York City since 9/11.

Here’s what we know — and don’t know — so far.

What happened?

What we know:

A man drove a rented truck around 3:05 p.m. onto the West Side Highway bike path in New York’s lower Manhattan, hitting bicyclists and pedestrians.

About a mile down the path, the truck collided with a school bus, injuring two adults and two children. The driver, identified by two law enforcement sources as Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, exited the truck with a pellet gun and a paintball gun.

A police officer shot him in the abdomen.

What we don’t know:

What was the attacker’s motive? Police say Saipov has been somewhat cooperative, but what is he telling them?

The victims

What we know:

Hernán Diego Mendoza, Diego Enrique Angelini, Alejandro Damián Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij and Hernán Ferruchi were killed while celebrating the 30th anniversary of their graduation from their high school in Rosario, Argentina.

Another Argentine who was part of the group was injured in the attack.

A Belgian national was among those killed, and a German woman was injured.

Two victims died at Bellevue Hospital.

Of the injured, six are at Bellevue. Eight are at New York-Presbyterian in Lower Manhattan — including three who are in critical condition.

What we don’t know:

The identities of three of the people killed in the attack, including the Belgian.

The police officer

What we know:

His name is Ryan Nash, 28. He was “on post near the location” at the time of the attack and apprehended Saipov, Police Commissioner James O’Neill said

He’s been with the New York Police Department since 2012 and works in the city’s 1st precinct.

O’Neill says he “stopped the carnage” by shooting Saipov in the abdomen.

What we don’t know:

Whether Nash is one of the officers with whom Saipov spoke after he was shot, and if so, what did Saipov tell him?

The suspect

What we know:

Saipov has been linked to social media accounts containing ISIS-related material, and a note found near the truck used in the attack claimed the action was taken in the name of the terror group, authorities say.

Saipov came to the United States in 2010 from Uzbekistan. He apparently spent time in Florida at some point.

The 29-year-old recently lived in New Jersey and worked as an Uber driver there in the past six months, the company told CNN. Uber says he passed a background check and the company received no complaints about him.

He was once arrested in Missouri for failing to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. He posted bond and failed to appear again in November 2016.

He married Uzbek national Nozima Odilova, 19, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, in 2013. He has three children, according to multiple law enforcement officials. He registered two companies in Ohio, in 2011 and 2013.

He underwent surgery Tuesday.

What we don’t know: