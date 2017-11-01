Stonestreet wines featured at Breeders’ Cup

SAN DIEGO -- Ahead of this weekend’s Breeders’ Cup, we talked with Chris Jackson -- son of famed Kendall-Jackson wine makerJess Jackson -- about his family's connection to the prestigious race.
