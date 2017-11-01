‘Stolen Valor’ bandits plead guilty to armed robberies

SAN DIEGO – Two men who wore stolen Marine Corps clothing during a series of armed robberies at eateries and convenience stores in San Diego pleaded guilty Wednesday to robbery, conspiracy and other charges.

David Magana, 28, and Joseph Olmos, 24, will be sentenced Jan. 12.

Magana, who pleaded guilty to 11 counts of robbery, conspiracy, auto theft and personal use of a firearm, faces nearly 39 years in prison.

Olmos pleaded guilty to eight robbery charges, conspiracy, auto theft and evading police and faces 21 years and four months behind bars.

A third defendant, 27-year-old Jonathan Esquivel, pleaded guilty to one robbery count at an earlier hearing.

The robbery spree — dubbed the “Stolen Valor” bandit series because the robbers wore stolen military clothing during some of the holdups — happened between January and March 2016 at five establishments, including BBB Shoes in National City, Sombrero’s on West Main Street in El Cajon and Jamba Juice on College Grove Way. In two other robberies, the thieves got away with more than $800 and a person’s wallet, authorities said.

Shots were fired during the March 3, 2016, robbery at Sombrero’s, police said.

A military footlocker and stolen Marine Corps clothing were recovered at Magana’s residence last year, and investigators also found military clothing in Olmos’ car.