State gas tax hike goes into effect

SAN DIEGO – California’s gas tax increased by 12 cents per gallon Wednesday and some drivers are already feeling the pain at the pump.

The tax hike and a new vehicle fee are part of a package signed by Gov. Jerry Brown in April to raise billions of dollars for transportation projects.

The state excise tax went up by 12 cents per gallon, going from 29.7 cents per gallon to 41.7 cents per gallon. The state excise tax on diesel fuel increased by 20 cents, jumping from 16 cents per gallon to 36 cents per gallon.

The legislation also creates an annual vehicle fee. Starting January 1, drivers will be required to pay fees ranging from $25 for cars valued at $5,000 to $175 for cars worth $60,000 or more.

Electric car owners will be required to pay a $100 annual fee starting in July of 2020.

FOX 5 spoke to drivers who say the tax hike is inevitable and they're working with it the best they can.

“Cutting back on other things. I won’t buy a burger, I'll just buy gasoline instead,” one driver told FOX 5.

“I got a V8 car – that hurts. Get a motorcycle,” another motorist said.