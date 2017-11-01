× Police search for missing man last seen at airport

SAN DIEGO – Authorities are searching for a man who went missing on October 26.

Odie Harris, 51, was last at the San Diego Airport around 6 p.m. last Thursday. Police say Harris is “paranoid and considered at risk.”

Harris is described as a black man, 6’2” tall, 205 pounds and was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and blue jeans. He drives a blue 4-door Mercedes with license plate 7WUZ316.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 619-531-2277.