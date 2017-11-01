Imperial Beach mayor among surfers sickened by latest sewage spill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. -- Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina said an "epic" day of surfing turned into a nightmare for him and other surfers late last week.

He said after surfing what he described as the best waves of the year last Thursday, he fell violently ill.

"Our beach stunk, people were getting sick and the response from Mexico was nothing happened," Dedina said.

Dedina later learned raw sewage was released south of Tijuana and flowed north, into the path of Dedina and other surfers in Imperial Beach. The unreported sewage spill wiped him and other surfers out for days.

"What happens is a lot of times, sewage will be dumped at night and it washes up the coast and usually by the time we're out surfing, it washes through Imperial Beach," said Dedina.

Dedina blames the same Baja officials who had promised to report spills following a massive spill in February.

"People in Tijuana and the state agency for public services are trashing us by basically allowing us to surf in raw sewage," Dedina said.

Dedina and many others are hopeful Baja officials will report future sewage spills.