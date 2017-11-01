Imperial Beach calls for federal investigation of latest sewage spill

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. – City leaders in Imperial Beach are asking the federal government to investigate a toxic spill that polluted area beaches and sickened surfers last week.

The sewage spill happened on Thursday, Oct. 26, and continued the next day, officials said. They believe the sewage flowed into the ocean near Playas de Tijuana and flowed north, contaminating the waters off of Imperial Beach. Several surfers, including Imperia Beach Mayor Serge Dedina, became ill after surfing in the polluted waters on Friday, Oct. 27, according to a city news release.

“We are asking for State Department investigation into this sewage spill that significantly impacted public health in Imperial Beach,” Dedina said in the news release. “Like the massive February spill, it appears that authorities in Baja California who run the sewage agency, CESPT, are more concerned with covering up pollution than protecting public health.”

During the February spill referred to by Dedina, and estimated 30 million gallons of untreated sewage flowed into the Tijuana River and was carried north by ocean currents, polluting coastal waters from Imperial Beach to Coronado.