Daylight saving time: When to set your clocks back

It's that time of the year when we get an extra hour of sleep thanks to Daylight Saving Time.

Fun Facts:

Sunday, November 5, 2017 – Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 am. Set clocks back one hour.

Sunday, March 11, 2018 – Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 am. Set clocks ahead one hour.

Timeline: 1784 – The idea of daylight saving is first conceived by Benjamin Franklin.

1914-1918 – Britain went on DLS during World War I.

March 19, 1918 – The Standard Time Act established time zones and daylight saving. Daylight saving was repealed in 1919, but continues to be recognized in certain areas of the United States.

1945-1966 – There was no federal law regarding Daylight Saving Time.

1966 – The Uniform Time Act of 1966 established the system of uniform Daylight Saving Time throughout the United States. The dates were the last Sunday in April to the last Sunday in October. States could exempt themselves from participation.

1974-1975 – Congress extended DLS in order to save energy during the energy crisis.

1986-2006 – Daylight Saving Time began on the first Sunday in April and ended on the last Sunday in October.

August 8, 2005 – President George W. Bush signed the Energy Policy Act of 2005 into law. Part of the act extended Daylight Saving Time starting in 2007, from the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November.

2007 – Under the new laws, all of Indiana now observed Daylight Saving Time, where only certain areas of the state did before.

Exceptions in the United States: In the United States, Hawaii and most of Arizona do not follow DLS.

The US territories of Guam, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands and American Samoa also do not observe DLS.

About 70 countries around the world observe DLS.

Many countries near the equator do not adjust their clocks for daylight saving.

Neither China nor Japan observe DLS.

Some countries refer to “Daylight Saving Time” as “Summer Time.”