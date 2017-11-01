× Crews battle house fire in Rolando

SAN DIEGO — At least one person was injured in a house fire in San Diego’s Rolando neighborhood Wednesday.

At least two engines, a water truck and other vehicles were dispatched at 6:32 a.m. to the fire in the 4600 block of Revillo Way. Crews reported the structure was fully engulfed.

One person was transported to the hospital, fire officials said. The extent of their injuries has not yet been released.

