Authorities investigate threatening message at Valhalla High School

EL CAJON, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies provided extra security at Valhalla High School Wednesday after officials at the Rancho San Diego campus learned of a threatening message left at the school's softball fields.

School officials sent an email to Valhalla families Tuesday afternoon letting them know about the message and saying law enforcement was immediately notified. The exact content of the message was not revealed.

As a precautionary measure, additional deputies and bomb-sniffing dogs were on campus Wednesday.

Classes continued as scheduled.