Survey ranks best neighborhoods to trick or treat

SAN DIEGO – When it comes to trick-or-treating, San Diego is one of the best in the nation.

According to Zillow, which ranks the 20 best cities to trick or treat in the nation, San Diego is 14th best.

Zillow also released the top five neighborhoods in America’s Finest City to trick or treat.

La Jolla topped the list, followed by Del Mar Heights. Black Mountain Ranch is the third best neighborhood and Talmadge came in at fourth. Closing out the list was Miramar Ranch North.

And if you are looking to get the most amount of candy in the least amount of time, there’s an app for that!

If you have the Nextdoor app, you can find treat maps that show which houses in your neighborhood are handing out candy.

