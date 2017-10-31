Parent barricaded with hostage inside elementary school in Riverside, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – An upset parent is barricaded with a hostage inside an elementary school in Riverside on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The “barricaded hostage situation” started at 11:12 a.m. at Castle View Elementary School at 6201 Shaker Drive, according to Riverside Police Department spokesman Officer Ryan Railsback. The upset father was on campus when he barricaded himself with a staff member, believed to be a teacher, Railsback told KTLA.

Railsback said it was not clear if he has a weapon, but some type of smoke has been spotted inside a classroom, KTLA reported. Authorities were unsure what caused the parent to be upset.

The parent is a 27-year-old man and the staff member may be a 70-year-old man, according to KTLA.

Few hundred students and faculty were evacuated from the school and taken to a nearby park. Parents were seen picking up their children.

The Riverside Unified School District said the campus was under lockdown due to a disturbance inside of a classroom.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed students being led onto waiting school buses.

