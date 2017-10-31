× Man driving stolen L.A. Sheriff’s SUV arrested after pursuit

LOS ANGELES — A man who led authorities on a pursuit in a stolen Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department vehicle was taken into custody Tuesday after pulling over and surrendering in Reseda.

Video showed authorities chasing the stolen vehicle through residential areas through the Granada Hills, North Hills and Northridge areas.

The driver being pursued also had the lights and sirens going on the stolen Sheriff’s Department vehicle, KTLA reported.

At one point, the pursuit driver collided with a Sheriff’s Department vehicle. A law enforcement officer got out and apparently opened fire on the driver in the stolen vehicle but the driver continued to flee.

A short time later the vehicle pulled over near the intersection of White Oak Avenue and Kittridge Street in Reseda.

A man wearing shorts and no shirt got out of the Sheriff’s Department vehicle and surrendered to authorities.

He appeared to have some type of wound to his shoulder, but it was unclear if it was related to the earlier shooting.

It was not known how the man stole the Sheriff’s Department vehicle.

Check back for details on this developing story.