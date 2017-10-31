× Empty panga found on North County beach

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. – Authorities were investigating the discovery of an empty panga that was beached in the surfline on a North County beach Tuesday morning.

The boat was reported at about 7:45 a.m. at Fletcher Cove Beach Park near the end of South Sierra Avenue in Solana Beach, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.

Helicopter video showed the open fiberglass fishing boat with an outboard motor with its bow in the sand and it’s stern in the surf. Two lifeguards were examining the boat.

In recent years, immigrant smugglers have used pangas to ferry boatloads of people from Mexico to San Diego County beaches. Typically, they beach the boats and the crew and passengers flee into beach neighborhood.

Border Patrol agents were searching the neighborhood near where the boat was found, but as of 9 a.m., they had not found anyone.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.