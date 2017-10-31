× Crews face challenges battling Carlsbad house fire

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Firefighters ran into challenging circumstances battling a blaze that sparked early Tuesday in Carlsbad.

The house fire broke out in the 2800 block of Sunny Creek Road around 2:30 a.m.

With no hydrants near the remote home, crews shuttled in water and used a 2,000-gallon tank to battle the blaze.

Nobody was living in the home and officials were still trying to locate the owner hours after the fire broke out.

It’s not yet clear what sparked the blaze. Officials continue to investigate.