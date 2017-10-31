× Celebrate Halloween in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — In addition to trick-or-treating, there are plenty of fun ways to celebrate Halloween in San Diego.

Trunk or Treat

4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

7222 Skyline Drive, San Diego

For the 3rd year, we invite our community to join us at our “Haunted Station” on Halloween night.

10th Annual Tower of Terror Haunted House & Costume Contest

5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

National City Fire Station #34 – 343 East 16th Street

The National City Fire Station training tower will transform into the Tower of Terror to accommodate all the fright seekers in town.

National City Library

Children who visit the National City Library in costume from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. will receive a new book.

Spring Valley Community Center Fall Activities

Events begin at 5:30 p.m.

Spring Valley Community Center, 8735 Jamacha Blvd.

Costume contests and other fall activities.

Fallbrook Community Center Fall Activities

Events begin at 6 p.m.

Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Ave.

Costume contests and other fall activities.

Parkway Plaza Celebration

Events begin at 5 p.m.

Between Macy’s and JCPenney, 415 Parkway Plaza

Costumes, crafts, games and trick-or-treating at mall