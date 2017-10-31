× 300 Marine recruits sick from E. coli

SAN DIEGO – An outbreak of diarrheal illnesses, including cases of E. coli infection, has sickened about 300 Marines-in-training at Marine Corps Depot San Diego, base officials announced Tuesday.

Ten recruits have been admitted to an off-base hospital, and the remainder are being cared for aboard the military station near Lindbergh Field, military officials reported.

“Our immediate focus is identifying, isolating and treating recruits who present symptoms,” said Brig. Gen. William Jurney, commanding general, MCRD San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region. “We are working to identify the cause of the sickness, making sure our affected recruits can return to training as soon as possible and continuing training for recruits not influenced.”

The source of the outbreak is under investigation, authorities say.

The majority of the more than 5,500 recruits currently in training are unaffected and training as scheduled.

Family members will be contacted by the command if a recruit’s graduation date changes due to missed training resulting from sickness.