× Neighbors use garden hoses to help extinguish shed fire

SAN DIEGO — Neighbors and firefighters quickly put out a fire that erupted outside an Emerald Hills home Monday morning.

The blaze was reported about 12:20 a.m. in the 800 block of Selma Place off Roswell Street northeast of Euclid Avenue and Market Street. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews and San Diego police were dispatched to the scene.

Neighbors fought the flames with garden hoses before firefighters arrived and quickly knocked down the flames. Several people from the neighborhood also rushed out of nearby homes to help alert others of the danger.

The blaze scorched a shed, a fence and some vegetation outside the home but was stopped before spreading to the main dwelling.