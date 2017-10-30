Navy sailor, pregnant wife shot trying to buy phone using OfferUp app

“

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A Navy sailor and his pregnant wife are in the hospital Monday after being shot multiple times while trying to buy a cell phone through an app used to buy and sell personal items.

The young couple, who didn't want to use their last name, just started their lives together. Frederick joined the Navy in January top of his class, married Emily and the couple was stationed in Virginia in June, WTKR reported.

On Saturday night, they were using the OfferUp app to buy a cell phone from an 18-year-old girl.

According to Frederick's father, his son agreed to meet at a home where the girl said she was babysitting. He says his son knew immediately something wasn't right.

"When they pulled up, six individuals [came out] and then four others surrounded the car. A gunman approached the car and instantly started firing shots," the father said.

The couple tried to drive away, but Frederick started screaming he couldn't see, according to her parents.

Frederick suffered wounds to his arm, chest and temple.

Emily, who is four months pregnant, was shot in the chest, her parents said.

"It missed her heart by centimeters, missed the baby and went out her right side," the father said.

The family is fighting to make sure this doesn't happen again.

Saturday night after the shooting, Portsmouth police announced a new designated safe location for people to meet when they are buying or selling items.

Police told the family several incidents have been reported from people using the OfferUp app.

"I feel the police department dropped the ball. The public should've been made aware of this several weeks ago," Emily's father said.

The family said the couple refuse to be separated and have been by each other's side since Frederick got out of surgery. An online fundraiser has been setup to help the couple as they recover.

"My son just recently joined the Navy...his wife is pregnant and they were expecting their first child. He had the whole world ahead of him and someone just took it away in a matter of seconds," Frederick's father said.