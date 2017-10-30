× Man killed after being stuck by 2 cars in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA – An investigation was underway Monday into the death of a man who was struck by two vehicles on a Chula Vista street.

The accident occurred around 6:40 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Broadway, Chula Vista police said.

Several witnesses told police the man was thrown over the first vehicle that struck him, landed in the roadway and was run over by the second vehicle, remaining pinned under it, police said.

The pedestrian suffered traumatic injuries to his head and limbs and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Both drivers remained at the scene and were not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, police said.

The crash was under investigation, they said.