Man hospitalized after being shot by neighbor, cops say

SANTEE, Calif. — An apparent dispute between neighbors at a residential complex near Santana High School led Monday to a shooting that left one of the men wounded, authorities reported.

The gunfire in the 9800 block of Shirley Gardens Drive in Santee was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

Medics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of injuries of undetermined severity, Lt. Jim Walker said.

Deputies detained another man for questioning shortly after arriving at the scene of the shooting. His name and that of the victim were not immediately available.

It was unclear what prompted the violence between the two men, who were described as neighbors, the lieutenant said.

Santana High School implemented a ‘secure campus’ for about an hour following the shooting. An all-clear was issued around 12:30 p.m.