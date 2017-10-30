FOX 5 San Diego Sycuan Casino Military Appreciation Contest Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.

HOW TO ENTER: Entrants must be active military or veterans. Enter at , between 6:00 AM (PT) Friday, October 27, 2017 and 12:00 PM (PT) on Friday, November 3, 2017 (“Contest Period”) for a chance to participate in a slot machine tournament and luncheon with Steve Wilkos at Game Day Sports Bar and Grill at Sycuan Casino. The use of third-party software or web site to participate is prohibited. Sponsor’s clock will be the official time piece of the Contest. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, illegible, incomplete, or misdirected entries. Entries become the property of FOX 5. SELECTION OF WINNERS: On Monday, November 6 between approximately 12p-1p, 50 winners will be selected at random from all entries submitted as of the time of the drawing during the Contest Period, subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Rules. Sponsor will attempt to notify the selected winners by phone and/or email following the drawing. A selected winner may be disqualified and an alternate winner may be selected in a random drawing from among all remaining entries if the selected winner (1) cannot be contacted/does not respond within 48 hours of Sponsor’s first notification attempt; (2) does not comply with eligibility requirements; and/or (3) does not adhere to these Official Rules. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received. Sponsor’s decisions are final and binding. THE PRIZE: Free slot machine tournament and lunch/meet and greet with FOX 5 television host Steve Wilkos at Game Day Sports Bar and Grill at Sycuan Casino for winners and their guest. A total of 100 people (50 winners and their 50 guests) will be awarded the prize. Lunch to take place on Friday, November 10, 2017 stating at 11:00 a.m. with check in, slot tournament and lunch at approximately at 1:00 p.m. By entering the Contest, each entrant confirms that he/she is permitted to accept the prize and is in compliance with any and all applicable agency rules, policies and procedures. Slot machine tournament does not require cash from winner. Top three winners will receive free play from Sycuan Casino.Winner may also receive an opportunity to do an optional meet and greet with Maury, Steve, or Jerry at the Stamford Media Center, 307 Atlantic St., Stamford, CT. The winner will choose whom he or she would like to meet, but meet and greet is subject to talent availability and Sponsor and prize provider will determine in their sole discretion with whom winner meets. Winner may also be asked to cooperate in a background check prior to the meet and greet. The decision to offer the meet and greet is in the sole discretion of Sponsor and prize provider, and there is no value to the meet and greet. PRIZE RESTRICTIONS AND LIMITATIONS: Prize is only good for November 10 at 11:00 a.m. with no exceptions. Costs of any alcoholic beverages consumed are the responsibility of the winner and guest. FOX 5 is not responsible for any attendees that choose to drink. Transportation to and from the event is the responsibility of the winner and nominated veteran. If fewer than 50 eligible entries are received, Sponsor may reduce the number of prizes awarded accordingly. Sponsor will not be responsible if, due to illness, travel disruptions or any other reason beyond his control, Steve Wilkos is unable to attend the luncheon. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS: This Contest is void where prohibited. Employees (and their immediate families) of KSWB, LLC (“Fox 5”), Tribune Media, Sycuan Casino, NBC Universal Television, the Steve Wilko’s Show, other broadcast media (radio, television and cable), and of their respective subsidiaries, affiliates and advertising agencies, are not eligible to enter or win. Entrants and nominated veterans must be legal residents of San Diego County and 18 years of age or older at the beginning of the Contest Period. Title 38 of the Code of Federal Regulations defines a veteran as “a person who served in the active military, naval, or air service and who was discharged or released under conditions other than dishonorable.” CONDITIONS OF ENTRY: Use of names and photos : By accepting the prize, each entrant and each nominated veteran grants permission, without further compensation, to KSWB, LLC (“FOX 5”) and its agents and licensees, to use their name, photo, voice, likeness and home town, for broadcast and promotional purposes in connection with the Contest. By entering contest, all entrants will automatically receive FOX 5 Breaking News email alerts and all email news updates. To opt-out, go to the link on your breaking news email from FOX 5 and click on Unsubscribe. This Contest is subject to FOX 5’s privacy policy, found at http://www.privacy.tribunemedia.com. Winners are responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on the value of their prizes. No substitute prizes are available; however, sponsor may, at its discretion, substitute prize of equal or greater value. An email will be sent to both the winner and the nominated veteran's email addresses with directions to the luncheon. This will be your entry into the tournament. All players must get a Freedom card or Sycuan card beforehand to play in the tournament. If, for any reason, the Internet-related portion of this Contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause that corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the Contest, FOX 5 reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Contest or any portion of the Contest. In the event FOX 5 terminates the Contest prior to the end date, FOX 5 will post notice of its action on the Contest web site and will pick a winner in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the termination date. A COPY OF THE RULES can be obtained until March 31, 2018 at FOX 5, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego or on our web site, www.fox5sandiego.com. Winners List. For a winners list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to the Fox 5 Salute Veterans Contest, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego 92111 no later than March 31, 2018. Winners’ names will not be posted on the FOX 5 website. Conditions. By entering the Contest, each entrant agrees for entrant and for entrant’s heirs, executors, and administrators (a) to release and hold harmless Sponsor (defined below), The Steve Wilkos Show, NBCUniversal Media, LLC, and each of their respective officers, directors, and employees (collectively, “Released Parties”) from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from such entrant’s participation in the Contest and/or his/her acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of Prize or any portion thereof (including any travel related thereto); (b) to indemnify Released Parties from any and all liability resulting or arising from the Contest and to hereby acknowledge that Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to Prize, including express warranties provided exclusively by prize supplier that are sent along with Prize; (c) if selected as a Winner, to the posting of such entrant’s name and Submission on the Website and the use by Released Parties of such name, voice, image, and/or likeness for publicity, promotional, and advertising purposes in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, permission, or approval, and, upon request, to the giving of consent, in writing, to such use; and (d) to be bound by these Official Rules and to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error therein or in the Contest itself, and to be bound by all decisions of the Sponsor, which are binding and final. Failure to comply with these conditions may result in disqualification from the Contest at Sponsors’ sole discretion. Sponsor: KSWB FOX 5, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego, California.

The Steve Wilkos Show and NBCUniversal Media, LLC are not a sponsor of this contest and are not involved in the administration of the contest in any way.