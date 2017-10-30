Couple arrested after 7 kids found in filthy home, 1 with maggots in diaper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- A North Carolina couple have been charged with multiple counts of child abuse after seven children were found in a home with poor living conditions, according to police.

Michael Patrick McKnight and Jamie Leigh Hiatt, both 24-year-olds from Lexington, were charged with felony neglect-child abuse involving serious injury and six counts of misdemeanor child abuse, according to WGHP.

Lexington police went a home on Irma Avenue for a welfare check at 10:20 p.m. Friday when they found very filthy and unhealthy living conditions and children ranging in age from one to six.

Urine and feces – both human and animal – could be found throughout the home, making it an unhealthy environment for any human life, according to authorities.

Two 18-month-old twins and a 1-year-old were taken to Lexington Medical Center for treatment, and were later transported to Brenner Children's Hospital in Winston-Salem. They were listed in fair condition, and the 1-year-old was released to Davidson County Social Services.

Staff at Lexington Medical Center said they found maggots in the diaper of one of the children, according to WGHP.

McKnight is the parent of three of the children and Hiatt is the parent of four of the children.

McKnight and Hiatt were held on $100,000 bond and are expected to appear in court on November 20.