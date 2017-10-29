Man barricades himself inside home in El Cajon
EL CAJON, Calif. – Police asked residents in El Cajon to stay inside Sunday evening as they investigated a report of a man barricaded inside his home.
El Cajon police went to the 600 block of N. Pierce Street around 6:30 p.m. to help firefighters who had responded to a report of a fire burning in a backyard. A person appeared to had set a pile of trash on fire, Heartland Fire Department official said. When they arrived, the called police for assistance.
A witness said an upset man may have threatened authorities before barricading himself in a home.
El Cajon police tweeted at 6:45 p.m. telling people in the area to stay away.
At 8:20 p.m., the man came out of the house and was in police custody.